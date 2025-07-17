CDC reports record tick bite emergency visits

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a near record level of tick-bite related emergency room visits this summer, marking the highest number of reports since 2019.

Experts attribute the rise in tick bites during the summer to hotter temperatures.

To prevent tick bites, individuals are advised to wear long pants and long sleeves when spending time outdoors, particularly in areas with long grass.

In the event of a tick bite, it is important to remove the tick immediately using tweezers to minimize the risk of disease transmission.

As summer continues, taking preventive measures can help reduce the risk of tick bites and the associated health concerns.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Keeping ticks away this summer

Consumer Reports: Keeping ticks away this summer

©2025 Cox Media Group