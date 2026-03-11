Celebrity-backed golf concept seeks permits

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This Justin Timberlake-backed golf entertainment concept is still coming to the Charlotte market. The team behind 3’s says it is pursuing permitting in Union County for that project.

A spokesperson says to expect an update on the project in the “not too distant future.”

3’s — a hub for golf, food and gathering — initially targeted an opening in the second half of 2025. It first announced plans for the Charlotte market in August 2024.

