Mecklenburg County outlines potential park impacts from I‑77 expansion

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County said up to 11 parks and 4 greenways may be affected by the planned I‑77 toll lane construction.

County staff will present the findings to the Environmental Stewardship Committee tomorrow.

According to the county’s current assessment, Wilmore Park would be eliminated by the project, Frazier Park could lose two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and its dog park, and the Charles Sifford Golf Course may see impacts to holes 4, 6, and 7.

The committee meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation said the project design is not yet finalized.

