Cement truck overturns in Gaston County after overcorrecting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A road in Gaston County stayed closed for hours after a cement truck overturned.

N.C. State Highway Patrol told Channel 9 that the truck driver was heading down Union New Hope Road around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he ran off the road slightly. Troopers say he overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and then ran off the left side of the road before overturning.

The driver had to be extracted from the truck. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was involved or hurt.

By 2:30, the road had reopened.

New Hope Fire, Union Road Fire Department, Cramerton Fire department, Gastonia Fire Department and Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services responded to the crash.

