Crews break ground on east Charlotte center that will help survivors of domestic violence

CHARLOTTE — A big step towards expanding resources for survivors in our community took place Wednesday morning.

Crews broke ground on the Umbrella Center in east Charlotte.

The project, which took years to make happen, will eventually be a single spot for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

People will be able to go there for services like medical care, therapy, and interviews with detectives.

One survivor told Channel 9 that this type of center would have helped her when she was facing domestic violence.

“By having the umbrella center here for me, it would have just been such a different story. to be able to walk into one place, tell my story one time, and have the resources that I need brought to me while my child was being cared for just a few feet away from me,” said Audra Toussaint.

The Umbrella Center is set to open in late 2025. It will serve more than 10,000 survivors a year.

VIDEO: ‘Serious red flag’: Mother of 21-year-old found dead says he was victim of domestic violence

‘Serious red flag’: Mother of 21-year-old found dead says he was victim of domestic violence









©2024 Cox Media Group