‘Serious red flag’: Mother of 21-year-old found dead says he was victim of domestic violence

CHARLOTTE — A mother has a message for others after she says her son was killed by domestic violence.

On Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they found the remains of 21-year-old Sam Haugh, who was reported missing earlier this month.

Investigators believe Haugh’s boyfriend killed him before killing himself.

Haugh had just moved to Charlotte in April to be with his boyfriend, Michael Olarte.

On Tuesday, police found Haugh’s remains in a wooded area of Mecklenburg County. After the autopsy, the medical examiner said Haugh had been shot and ruled his death a homicide.

His family reported him missing on May 5, which was the same day Olarte’s body was found. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Olarte may have hurt Haugh before dumping his body in the woods.

Haugh’s mother believes her son was yet another victim of domestic violence, and she is warning other families.

“It would be wise for everyone to be aware that this can be an issue in any relationship, and if someone shows signs of being controlling early in the relationship, that’s a serious red flag that everyone in that person’s vicinity should be aware of,” Jennifer Haugh told veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts.

She went on to say she believes her son may have been manipulated by his boyfriend.

But Haugh says she’s thankful she won’t have to endure going through a trial.

