Ceremony held to rechristen Fort Bragg in honor of WWII paratrooper

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Liberty, the nation’s largest Army installation, officially reverted to its former name, Fort Bragg, on Friday. The renaming ceremony marked the end of Fort Liberty’s brief existence, restoring the name to honor a different Bragg.

Originally named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, the North Carolina base was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of a movement to remove Confederate symbols from public spaces.

However, last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an order to reinstate the Bragg name, this time in honor of Army Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II paratrooper and Silver Star recipient from Maine.

“Today we honor a hero worthy of the name Bragg,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson during the ceremony. Rebecca Amirpour, granddaughter of Roland L. Bragg, spoke on behalf of the family, describing her grandfather as a “strong, hardworking and proud” man.

The renaming ceremony was attended by a few hundred people, including active servicemen and members of the public, who gathered under black and yellow tents in front of the base’s command center headquarters.

