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CFD donating 139 protective vests to area fire departments

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Charlotte Fire Department
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department plans to donate more than 100 protective vests to several neighboring fire departments after decommissioning the equipment last year.

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City council is set to vote on Monday to authorize the donation of 139 Phalanx Defense Systems plate carriers, each valued at nearly $14,000.

The vests will be distributed to departments in Huntersville, Pineville, Steele Creek, Dallas, and West Mecklenburg.

Charlotte Fire no longer uses the equipment but says the donation will help strengthen safety resources across the region.

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