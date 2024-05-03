Local

CFD fights fire in northeast Charlotte home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked overnight to control flames in a northeast Charlotte home on Friday.

Charlotte Fire Department responded around 2:35 a.m. to the home on Dawn Circle.

They aid it was a single story home that caught fire. It was controlled in 15 minutes by 30 firefighters.

MEDIC evaluated one person, but no one else was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

