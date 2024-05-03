CFD fights fire in northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked overnight to control flames in a northeast Charlotte home on Friday.

Charlotte Fire Department responded around 2:35 a.m. to the home on Dawn Circle.

They aid it was a single story home that caught fire. It was controlled in 15 minutes by 30 firefighters.

MEDIC evaluated one person, but no one else was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

