CFD: Vehicle fire shuts down I-85, sends one person to hospital

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital being treated for burns after they were in a car fire on Saturday night in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to I-85 at Graham Street for a vehicle fire just before 11 p.m.

MEDIC says one patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the fire.

CFD says they are closing lanes on Graham Street and are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Officials have not released the cause of the vehicle fire or if there were any other injuries.

Just before 11:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the closure of I-85 northbound at Statesville Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

