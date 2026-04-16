SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — A Sherrills Ford man said a simple trip to the dentist turned into a second chance at life, after his provider stepped forward to donate a kidney when he needed it most. Now, nearly two years later, their bond is stronger than ever as thousands across the country continue waiting for transplants during National Donate Life Month.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with Floren Morrison, who said running a chore just happened to save him.

Unlike many of us, the dentist’s office is one of Morrison’s favorite places to be.

“When I walked in here, there was just something about this office,” said Morrison, a kidney recipient.

Morrison moved to Sherills Ford in 2022. He said he came to the Denver dentist’s office after his daughter’s recommendation.

At that time, he had just had a heart attack and was told his kidneys only worked at 11%. He was struggling with dialysis and needed a transplant.

“Doing dialysis takes everything out of you,” Morrison said. “I was always a stout man, but it will bring you down.”

Everything changed when he walked into the waiting room one day, where he met Dr. Ashley Collins.

Morrison said God told him he would get a kidney before Christmas.

He told Collins about his problem. Collins said she prayed about it and decided she was going to be the one to give him the kidney he needed.

“I couldn’t get peace from saying, ‘No,’ or denying that I was the one,” said Collins, a kidney donor.

Collins filled out a donor sheet and put the ball in motion to help the perfect stranger.

After weeks of tests, the surgery was done. Collins’ kidney was a perfect match for Morrison.

A chance visit leads to life-saving kidney donation between strangers

Now, nearly two years after that surgery, the two are closer than ever.

“I guess you could say it’s been joy, unspeakable. Before the kidney, I didn’t have a future,” Morrison said.

Now, Morrison thanks God and Collins for the future he now has.

Collins said dentistry is her job, but her true calling was to save a life, which is what she did.

“It was ultimate peace and joy,” Collins said. “I can’t describe the feeling. It was just a feeling that my mission had been accomplished.”

Morrison and Collins said they will celebrate the second anniversary of that life-saving surgery.

A chance visit leads to life-saving kidney donation between strangers

There are almost 4,000 more people still waiting for a life-saving transplant.

If you are inspired to be a donor, click here.

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