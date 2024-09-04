Changes made at Lincoln County highway intersection where store owner died

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — There are major changes in place at an intersection in western Lincoln County after a deadly crash involving the owner of a produce store in July.

Road crews have installed rumble strips and additional signage with flashing lights at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 18. Those are in place as of Wednesday.

In July, Barry McKee died after a driver in a pickup truck hauling construction supplies ran a stop sign and hit his work van at the intersection.

McKee, who owned a store in Lawndale, was going to pick up produce at the time.

State troopers charged Jose Vargas Moreno with failing to yield at the stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Moreno said before his arrest that he tried to stop, but his brakes didn’t work properly.

Here are the interim changes the North Carolina Department of Transportation has made to the highway intersection:

Doubled Indicated Both Stop and Stop Ahead signs

Added Flashing Beacons to the Stop and Stop Ahead Signs on NC 10

Added reflective strips on Stop signs and posts on all approaches

Added Stop Bars on all approaches

Added Rumble Strips on NC 10

