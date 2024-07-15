Troopers: Truck driver runs stop sign, causes deadly crash in Lincoln County

VALE, N.C. — A deadly crash Monday morning shut down an intersection in Lincoln County.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 18 in Vale.

Troopers told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty a pickup truck hauling supplies ran a stop sign and hit a van.

The driver of the van died in the crash, authorities said.

Highway patrol didn’t say whether charges will be filed.

It’s not clear if anyone inside the truck was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

