Changes in store for Clean Juice

Clean Juice will continue to grow under new ownership, with 10 new stores slated to open by the end of 2024. Up to 20 more are slated to open in 2025, as part of efforts to grow the brand.

“We love how it’s positioned,” says Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX. “It’s about creating growth again. I think there’s still a lot of open geography and market for certified organic.”

Those expansion plans come just after the Dallas-based BRIX Holdings LLC completed its acquisition of the Charlotte-based organic juice bar franchise.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





