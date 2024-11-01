Channel 9 announces 2024 Big 22 Player of the Year

MONROE, N.C. — Jordan Young out of Monroe High School won Channel 9′s Big 22 Player of the Year for the second year in a row, sports director Phil Orban announced on Friday.

Monroe High School will receive another $10,000 check from Channel 9 and add a second Big 22 trophy to his collection.

It’s a big weekend for Young. He is expected to announce his college commitment on Saturday. He will most likely choose between the University of Michigan, N.C. State, Florida State University, and Clemson University.

Orban and Channel 9 are planning a celebration for Jordon next week at Monroe High School.

