Channel 9 hosts NWS storm spotter training

CHARLOTTE — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service were at the Channel 9 studios Tuesday to educate and certify a handful of people as official NWS storm spotters.

Spotters will call in and give Channel 9 their reports of weather conditions in their neighborhood on severe weather days.

The radar can only tell you so much, which is when real-world observations from our nine weather watchers come in.

