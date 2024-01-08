Channel 9 reflects on Panthers 2023 season

CHARLOTTE — In a season as challenging as this one was for the Carolina Panthers, it can be easy to overlook what went right.

It’s been a season of highs, lows, and record-breaking moments.

As we get ready to close out the year, here’s a look back at some of our favorite moments.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch Channel 9′s recap of Eyewitness News Live at the Game.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘You’ll never want to leave’: Panthers players reflect on what makes Charlotte home)

‘You’ll never want to leave’: Panthers players reflect on what makes Charlotte home

©2024 Cox Media Group