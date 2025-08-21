Channel 9 school supplies drive collects thousands of items for local students and teachers

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 held a successful school supplies drive today at Classroom Central in West Charlotte, gathering essential items to support students and teachers across six school districts.

The drive, part of the 9 School Tools initiative, saw contributions from individuals, corporations, and the Charlotte Fire Department, all aimed at equipping classrooms with necessary supplies.

“Children are the future, so that is really the core of it,” said Dan Hepka from InVue.

Participants arrived with boxes filled with notebooks, binders, pencils, and other basic supplies that students need to succeed in school.

Melissa Gamez, a donor, mentioned, “We have a lot of art and design stuff in our house, it’s got a lot of life left, so I’d love to donate it to somebody who can use it.”

Chuck Laney, another donor, emphasized the importance of having all the supplies needed to achieve educational goals, stating, “You always should have all the supplies needed to be able to achieve your goals and be able to learn, that’s our next generation.”

The collected supplies will be distributed across more than 300 schools, benefiting thousands of teachers and students.

Donations will continue to be accepted until the end of the month at local Ashley stores, E-R Services, and Charlotte Fire stations.

