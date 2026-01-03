Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive star Nic Scourton ahead of NFC South title clash

CHARLOTTE — Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton has made a significant impact on the Carolina Panthers, recording 28 quarterback pressures this season, which is the highest number for a rookie since tracking began.

Channel 9 spoke to Scourton this week as he and the Panther defense prepare to take on the Buccaneers for a second time this season. This time the NFC South title is on the line.

“It’s a blessing to be a rookie and to be in this position, especially just thinking about the history in Carolina,” Scourton said. “Coming into the season with that mindset, everybody’s against us, and we don’t care about anybody but the people in the building.”

>> Watch the full interview with Scourton in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers emphasize importance of Saturday’s game as prep continues)

Panthers emphasize importance of Saturday’s game as prep continues

©2026 Cox Media Group