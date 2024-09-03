Police raid business in west Charlotte, 1 arrested

CHARLOTTE — One man was arrested during a SWAT team search Tuesday morning at a business on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte.

Channel 9 spotted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department outside of an arcade on Freedom Drive near Enderly Road.

It started around 7 a.m., and a SWAT truck was called to the scene with multiple CMPD officers.

Police haven’t released many details about what led to the raid.

An investigator told Channel 9 that one person was arrested for a warrant, but more charged were expected to be released Tuesday.

CMPD is expected to give additional details later Tuesday.

This is a developing story and we’re working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

