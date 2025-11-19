Charity vending machine returns to Charlotte for the holidays

CHARLOTTE — A popular charity vending machine is coming back to Charlotte for the holidays.

The Light the World Giving Machine allows visitors to purchase real items for people in need, such as eye exams, shoes, books and more.

This “vending machine for good” can be found inside Carolina Place Mall from Nov. 19 to Dec. 7.

Local partners for the Giving Machine this year include the Ada Jenkins Center, Classroom Central, Common Heart, and MiraVia, each supporting various community needs.

Since the initiative began in 2017, more than $44 million has been donated globally through the Giving Machine program.

Last year, donations from Charlotte helped fund new cooking programs for local youth through The Relatives.

The Giving Machine offers a unique opportunity for families to engage in charitable giving during the holiday season, making it a potential tradition for many.

