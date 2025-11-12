How to make a difference for foster children this holiday season

CHARLOTTE — With the holidays upon us, that means holiday shopping season is fully underway.

If you’re looking to give back this year, we have an idea for you. The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina has kicked off their 2025 Hope for the Holidays Gift Drive. The organization supports foster families, children living in foster care and adoptive families.

They’re looking for people or groups to help make brighten the season for children and teens in foster care. You can sponsor their wish list, make a monetary donation towards their wish list, host a toy drive, or volunteer your time.

If you’d like to help, you can visit their website.

