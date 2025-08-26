Charlotte 49ers kick off pitch with Uptown sales center

CHARLOTTE — Football coaches usually appear on weekly radio shows from a sports bar or casual restaurant. On Monday night, Charlotte 49ers head coach Tim Albin joined his co-hosts from the CO-LAB at UNC Charlotte’s Center City campus.

Albin was at the school’s entrepreneurial hub in uptown to stir excitement for the 49ers’ opening football game later this week while raising awareness for an upcoming stadium expansion that will include corporate-friendly luxury suites, loge boxes, ledge seats, an indoor club area and east and west group patio decks. To ensure corporate interest and awareness, the athletic department hosted a soft opening Monday for a football sales office at CO-LAB.

