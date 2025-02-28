Charlotte among top ten most diverse cities in US, study says

CHARLOTTE — A recent study ranks Charlotte among the most diverse cites in the U.S.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025′s Most Diverse Cities in America on Wednesday and Charlotte is ranked 7th overall.

To create their list, researchers said they compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities based on socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious diversity.

“The most diverse cities demonstrate diversity in many dimensions – not just in race and gender but also everything from residents’ languages and birthplaces to their job types and household sizes,” Wallet Hub analyst Chip Lupo said.

“These cities blend together a multitude of different perspectives, helping people to better understand the world around them and become more empathetic,” Lupo added. “This exchange of ideas also tends to increase the economic success of diverse cities.”

Other cities that ranked among the top 10 include Gaithersburg, Maryland, Arlington, Texas, Danbury, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California.

Here’s the full list of the top ten most diverse cities:

Gaithersburg, MD Silver Spring, MD Germantown, MD Arlington, TX Houston, TX New York, NY Charlotte, NC Jersey City, NJ Danbury, CT Los Angeles, CA

Breaking down the dimensions of WalletHub’s study, Charlotte ranked:

7 for most diverse

for most diverse 7 for socioeconomic diversity

for socioeconomic diversity 67 for cultural diversity

for cultural diversity 370 for economic diversity

for economic diversity 253 for household diversity

for household diversity 17 for religious diversity

WalletHub found that some of the least diverse cities included Bangor, Maine, Morgantown, West Virginia, Brattleboro, Vermont, and Rochester, New Hampshire.

Other North Carolina cities that made their list include No. 37 Winston-Salem, No. 38 High Point, No. 62 Durham, No. 65 Raleigh, No. 66 Greensboro, No. 73 Fayetteville, No. 185 Cary, No. 194 Wilmington, and No. 361 Greenville.

View the FULL list of 500 cities here.

