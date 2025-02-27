Charlotte animal shelter extends hours to enhance adoptions and fostering

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is changing its weekend hours to better accommodate the public and enhance adoption and fostering opportunities.

Starting March 1, the main shelter located on Byrum Dr. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, extending its previous hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The change in hours is aimed at making the shelter more accessible during the days with the highest foot traffic, encouraging more community members to visit, adopt, and foster animals.

Programs such as Staycations and Daycations are available, allowing residents to take a shelter dog home for up to five days or a few hours, respectively.

These programs provide dogs with a break from the kennels and help the shelter learn more about the animals.

In light of high capacity at the shelter, these efforts are part of a broader initiative to engage the community and improve the well-being of the animals.

The expanded weekend hours are expected to increase community participation in adoption and fostering programs, providing much-needed relief for the shelter’s high capacity.

VIDEO: Gaston County shelter reaches capacity for dogs

Gaston County shelter reaches capacity for dogs













©2025 Cox Media Group