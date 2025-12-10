Charlotte apartment development slows dramatically

CHARLOTTE — New multifamily development in Charlotte has slowed significantly in 2025, though a swath of deliveries and heavy absorption is keeping the market on track.

Austin Jackson, vice president of multifamily investment sales at Northmarq, said that while the development pipeline remains strong in areas like south Charlotte, Huntersville and University City, new starts overall are down about 60% this year compared with 2024.

