Local

Charlotte apartment development slows dramatically

By Charlotte Business Journal and WSOCTV.com News Staff
Broadstone West End Alliance Residential Co.'s Broadstone West End is a 332-unit apartment community that recently delivered along Wilkinson Boulevard in Ashley Park. More than 13,600 multifamily units have delivered so far in 2025, according to a new report from Northmarq. (Alliance Residential Co.)
By Charlotte Business Journal and WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — New multifamily development in Charlotte has slowed significantly in 2025, though a swath of deliveries and heavy absorption is keeping the market on track.

ALSO READ: Large development with hotel, retail and offices planned for active corridor

Austin Jackson, vice president of multifamily investment sales at Northmarq, said that while the development pipeline remains strong in areas like south Charlotte, Huntersville and University City, new starts overall are down about 60% this year compared with 2024.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s appeal drives population growth, with 157 new residents daily

Charlotte’s appeal drives population growth, with 157 new residents daily

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read