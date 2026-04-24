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Charlotte approves nearly $3M for new rail trail pedestrian bridge

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Rail Trail Bridge Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to use the Rail Trail Bridge to cross Interstate 277 from Uptown to South End. (City of Charlotte)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, the Charlotte City Council is expected to approve nearly $3 million in funding to move forward with the long‑planned Rail Trail Bridge, a pedestrian bridge connecting Uptown to South End.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Construction to begin on new pedestrian bridge over I-277 this weekend

The project is receiving a $2.5 million grant from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization, along with a $511,000 donation from the nonprofit Queen’s Table.

The bridge is designed to improve walkability and provide a safer, more direct connection between two of the city’s busiest areas.

Construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2028.

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