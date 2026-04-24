Charlotte approves nearly $3M for new rail trail pedestrian bridge

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, the Charlotte City Council is expected to approve nearly $3 million in funding to move forward with the long‑planned Rail Trail Bridge, a pedestrian bridge connecting Uptown to South End.

The project is receiving a $2.5 million grant from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization, along with a $511,000 donation from the nonprofit Queen’s Table.

The bridge is designed to improve walkability and provide a safer, more direct connection between two of the city’s busiest areas.

Construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2028.

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