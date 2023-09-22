Charlotte auto parts center joins national UAW strike

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte auto parts distribution center joined the United Autoworkers Strike with a walkout on Friday.

The Union expanded its walkout to 38 distribution centers in 20 states, including Charlotte Parts Distribution off of Westinghouse Boulevard.

Dozens of distribution centers walked out at noon on Friday.

Three plants went on strike last week in Michigan and Ohio, demanding changes to the costs of living adjustments, work pensions, and 40-percent wage increases.

Stellantis, Ford and General Motors have rolled out short-term layoffs for some non-striking workers, but all three auto companies say they’ve been in negotiations with the union as recently as Thursday.

The Charlotte location is a GM service parts center.

