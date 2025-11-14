Charlotte organizers considering peaceful protests ahead of Customs and Border Protection rollout

CHARLOTTE — Customs and Border Protection agents are set to begin operations in Charlotte as early as this Saturday, confirmed by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Local organizers are preparing to mobilize in response to the CBP presence, with some planning peaceful protests while others welcome the enforcement actions.

“I feel like we’re going to be out supporting our immigrant community absolutely,” said Kass Ottley, a community organizer who is considering marching in the streets this weekend.

Ottley expressed concerns about potential violence from groups outside the community, stating, “I’m concerned that people will be paid to do that.”

“Right now this is just amplified to a max level, so we more than ever understand that fear,” said Daniela Andrade from the Carolina Migrant Network.

Maudia Melendez, a pastor, expressed support for deporting criminals but opposed indiscriminate roundups, stating, “Definitely we need to deport those who have come to our country to destroy, to kill, to commit crime.”

Melendez also commented on the need for immigration system reform, expressing faith in President Trump’s ability to fix the system, saying, “I have all the faith that President Trump can do it because he is fixing all the systems.”

The Carolina Migrant Network is advising people to report sightings of immigration officers and shares that information with the community to ensure safety and awareness.

With preparations underway, the community is bracing for the impact of CBP operations, while organizers plan to ensure peaceful demonstrations in support of immigrant communities.

VIDEO: Border agents to arrive in Charlotte, sheriff confirms

