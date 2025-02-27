Charlotte businessmen sentenced for failing to pay $150K in trust fund taxes

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte businessmen were sentenced to prison today for failing to pay over $150,000 in trust fund taxes to the IRS.

Richard Brasser, 58, and Gregory Gentner, 54, were sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by a one-year term of supervised release. The sentencing comes after a federal jury found them guilty of multiple counts of failing to account for and pay over trust fund taxes.

“This case underscores the importance of compliance with tax obligations,” said Lawrence J. Cameron, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

rFactr, the company led by Brasser and Gentner, collected over $600,000 in trust fund taxes from employee wages but failed to file the necessary Forms 941 with the IRS or pay the taxes in a timely manner.

The court heard evidence that between 2013 and 2017, Brasser and Gentner repeatedly failed to comply with rFactr’s employment tax obligations, resulting in the company owing more than $1.1 million in employment taxes.

Donald “Trey” Eakins, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS, Criminal Investigation, Charlotte Field Office, joined Acting U.S. Attorney Cameron in announcing the sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caryn Finley and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Frick of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.

The sentencing of Brasser and Gentner highlights the serious consequences of failing to meet tax obligations, as emphasized by federal authorities involved in the case.

