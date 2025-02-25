Charlotte car wash acquisition creates largest express car wash company in US

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte car wash company is buying another to become the largest express car wash in the United States.

Whistle Express Car Wash is acquiring Take 5 Car Wash from Driven Brands.

“Take 5 Car Wash is an extraordinary brand with a great team, and by combining our strengths, we’re primed to transform the industry and claim our spot as the go-to car wash destination in the U.S.,” said Jose Costa, CEO of Whistle Express Car Wash, in a news release. “Our goal is simple – to deliver unparalleled service and an unforgettable experience to every customer who visits.”

The combined company will have 530 locations across 23 states including several in Charlotte.

Whistle is also planning to upgrade its wash tunnels, tire shine applicators and other customer features.

©2025 Cox Media Group