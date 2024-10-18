Charlotte Catholic High School confirms expulsions, suspensions after locker room bullying

After Channel 9′s report that Charlotte Catholic High School was investigating multiple incidents of bullying involving members of the football team, the school has expelled and suspended students.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan has been digging into details after the school confirmed the investigation earlier this week. The school said it learned of the incidents in early October; Channel 9 learned that the incidents may have occurred around Sept. 19.

Charlotte Catholic High School President Kurt Telford released a statement on Friday saying that the school has taken action against several students, including removing some players from the football team.

“Charlotte Catholic High School has a strict policy that prohibits bullying and intimidation of any kind and includes consequences for anyone involved in such behavior. On Tuesday, we shared with our school community that we are investigating three bullying incidents that occurred in our boys locker room in recent weeks and involved members of our football team,” Telford wrote in his statement.

“While our investigation is ongoing, we have already begun to discipline those involved, imposing consequences that have included expulsion, suspension, removal from the football team and other penalties,” Telford’s statement continued. “We appreciate the support we have received from parents and students, who are partnering with us to help ensure incidents like this don’t happen again and that students feel empowered to report concerning behavior, as they did in this matter.”

None of the students have been identified. No criminal charges have been announced as of Friday.

Donovan has been talking to parents and people associated with the school.

We’ve also asked the school for an interview so we can learn more about what happened. We’ll continue to investigate and keep you posted on updates.

