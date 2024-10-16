Charlotte Catholic High School investigating multiple ‘bullying incidents’ in locker room

CHARLOTTE — The principal of Charlotte Catholic High School confirmed to Channel 9 that administrators are investigating multiple reports of bullying in the boys’ locker room that may involve members of the school’s football team.

Channel 9 got a tip that several football players may be facing disciplinary action after the incidents, and we reached out to the school on Wednesday.

Head Football Coach Keith Emery told Channel 9 it wasn’t hazing, but he couldn’t provide many other details.

“What I can tell you is that we are taking this seriously and will take whatever disciplinary and other action is necessary to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Emery told Channel 9.

School principal Lori J. Phillips and president W. Kurt Telford said in a statement that they’re looking into three bullying incidents that happened in recent weeks.

“CCHS was made aware of the incidents on October 2 and 3 and immediately began an investigation,” the administrators wrote. “While our investigation is ongoing, we have begun to impose discipline where appropriate based on the evidence we have obtained. Under our policy, discipline may include the suspension and possible dismissal of students, removal from extracurricular activities, as well as other consequences.”

The administrators added in the statement that “bullying is never acceptable” and said the school is “committed to providing a safe and comfortable learning environment that is free from harassment and bullying in any form.”

The school didn’t say if any students have been suspended or disciplined as of Wednesday.

The private school is located in south Charlotte.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates on this story.

