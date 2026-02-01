Charlotte Checkers game closed to public due to travel conditions

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers announced Sunday that the team’s 1 p.m. game at Bojangles Coliseum is closed to the public.

Officials cited deteriorating travel conditions and road closures in the Charlotte area as the reason for the closure.

The decision to close the game to fans also follows concerns for the well-being of the staff members needed to operate the coliseum.

Local fans can watch the game on WCCB Charlotte. It will also be streamed online through FloSports.

Individuals who purchased tickets for the Sunday game may exchange them for other games.

Detailed information on exchange opportunities can be found here.

