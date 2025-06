CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte’s $3.6 billion budget got the stamp of approval.

City Council handed down a unanimous vote just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

It includes a 50% increase for monthly solid waste, water, and stormwater fees.

A 3% raise for city employees and calls for the city to move animal control from the police department to general services.

There’s no property tax increase.

