Charlotte cold case: Detectives identify remains after 16 years

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Homicide Cold Case Detectives identified Robert Stinton, 67, in connection with a death investigation that began 16 years ago.

The investigation dates back to Feb. 15, 2009, when CMPD patrol officers found a deceased male inside an abandoned building on the 3300 block of Idaho Drive. Due to decomposition, the medical examiner’s office listed the cause and manner of death as undetermined, and no signs of foul play were observed at the scene.

Detectives worked over the years to identify the male but were unsuccessful until the case was adopted by CMPD Homicide Cold Case Detectives.

The detectives utilized advanced training on new DNA technology, which helped generate positive leads.

Assistance was provided by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory and the CMPD Crime Lab. On Thursday, detectives were able to identify the male as Stinton and notified his family.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

