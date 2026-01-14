Charlotte company eyes Rock Hill for new headquarters and manufacturing hub

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A company based in Charlotte appears to be plotting a headquarters move across the state line.

Public records from late last year point to Southeastern Architectural Systems planning to establish its home base in Rock Hill. An entity registered to Drew Rochester — vice president of SEAS, according to the company’s website — in September bought a site at 483 Lakeshore Parkway for nearly $6.1 million, York County real estate records show.

In September and December 2025, the county approved incentives actions for a Charlotte company to move its headquarters and other operations to Lakeshore Parkway. The description of the company, which was referred to in records as Project Cornice, closely matches that of SEAS.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

©2026 Cox Media Group