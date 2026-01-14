Charlotte tumbles down list of hot housing markets

CHARLOTTE — After four straight years at or near the top on Zillow‘s annual list of the nation’s hottest housing markets, Charlotte missed the cut for 2026.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recently released its predictions on the top housing markets for the upcoming year, putting Hartford, Connecticut, at No. 1 in its ranking. Charlotte, on the other hand, dropped to No. 22 this year. The nation’s 50 largest metros were analyzed for the ranking.

Home-value growth has notably cooled in Charlotte over the past year, Ng said. Local home values fell 0.8% annually by the end of 2025, compared to annual growth of 1.6% at the end of 2024, according to Zillow data.

“Charlotte had consistently been one of the hottest markets in the nation in past years, but easing competition for homes in 2025 pushed it to the middle of the pack in Zillow’s 2026 index,” Zillow senior economist Kara Ng said.

