Charlotte dad who fostered nearly 40 kids gets surprised on ‘Tamron Hall Show’

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte father who has fostered more than three dozen children is getting a special surprise.

Peter Mutabazi first spoke to Channel 9 earlier this year.

On Monday, he shared his story on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Channel. Hall surprised him and his three adopted children.

“So in total, you’ve helped 36 different children?” she asked.

“38 as of now,” he said.

Then, Hall surprised them.

“Our friends at Disney heard your story and they wanted to give you a little something special for the holiday season,” Hall said. “So guess what kids? We’ve got something big for you -- we are sending you and your family on a magical Disney Cruise Line to the Caribbean.”

Over the summer, Mutabazi told Channel 9 he spent his pre-teen years living on the streets in Uganda. He said he was stealing from a stranger and, in return, that stranger gave him food and an education. He said that inspired him to have an open mind and an open heart.

“I was a thief. He saw the best in me when no one else could see it,” Mutabazi said then. “We did not speak the same language. We did not come from the same place, but he loved me when no one loved me.”

“I really wanted to do the same for others, especially for kids in foster care,” he added.

Mutabazi said he hopes his story inspires other single dads to become foster parents.

