PSA Airlines flight attendants rally at Charlotte Douglas airport for better pay

CHARLOTTE — Flight attendants from PSA Airlines rallied at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Wednesday, demanding better pay.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents PSA Airlines employees, organized the demonstration to highlight the pay disparity between PSA workers and those directly employed by American Airlines.

“A new hire flight attendant is currently locked in at $24,000 a year, and they are locked into that rate for the first three years of employment,” said Sean Griffin, a representative of the union.

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, pays its workers about 45% less than American Airlines employees, according to the union. Wednesday’s demonstration was part of a series of rallies at PSA bases nationwide, as negotiations for better pay have been ongoing for two years. PSA Airlines stated that reaching an agreement is a priority for them.

The ongoing negotiations and demonstrations underscore the flight attendants’ determination to secure better wages and working conditions.

