Charlotte Douglas airport workers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE — Overnight Monday, Charlotte Douglas International Airport workers voted to go on strike over what they’re calling unfair labor practices and poverty wages.

Service workers including cabin cleaners, wheelchair attendants, lavatory workers, trash truck drivers and ramp workers said they cannot afford rent or food. The workers are employed by American Airlines contractors, ABM and Prospect.

The strike came at the start of one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Roughly 1 million people are expected to travel through Charlotte Douglas for the Thanksgiving travel season. During Memorial Day weekend, the workers held a similar strike.

Workers said some of them have become homeless or have to sleep in their cars because of the low wages.

At 5 a.m. workers will be on the picket line in the arrivals area. At 11 a.m. they will move the strike to the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and N Josh Birmingham Parkway, across from the airport.

