Charlotte Douglas expects decline in holiday traffic

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Charlotte Douglas is gearing up to serve holiday passengers for the next three weeks. (Charlotte Douglas International Airport)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates a busy winter holiday season over the next three weeks — but not as many travelers as there were a year ago.

The airport, known as CLT, defines winter holiday travel as a 20-day period beginning today and ending Jan. 4. Over that span, 2.7 million people are forecast to come through Charlotte Douglas, or an average of 135,000 per day. If those projections hold up, CLT will see a decline of 13% from the same period a year ago.

The busiest days for local departures are expected to be this Friday — Dec. 19 — and the two days following Christmas, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Overall travel at CLT will be highest from Dec. 26 through Dec. 28, the airport said.

