Charlotte and Raleigh rank among top US cities for high-wage job growth

NORTH CAROLINA — Charlotte and Raleigh have been ranked among the top five US cities for high-wage job growth, according to a study by Chapman University’s Anderson Center for Economic Research.

The study identifies “hot spots” for advanced industry jobs, including technology, software development, aerospace, research and development, and medical products.

According to Charlotte Business Journal, Charlotte and Raleigh are poised for more strong gains in these fields.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH: ‘Job hugging’: Job market uncertainty leads to rising workforce trend

‘Job hugging’: Job market uncertainty leads to rising workforce trend

©2025 Cox Media Group