Charlotte Douglas International Airport hikes parking rates by up to 40%

CHARLOTTE — Travelers are saying they have had enough of the parking fees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to the Charlotte Observer, parking fees have jumped between 40% and 133% over the last five years.

Under the new rates starting March 1, Charlotte Douglas will increase parking rates by 9% to 40%.

Daily increases range from $2 to $8, depending on the lot, according to the Observer.

Airport officials said the price hike is due to rising operating expenses and shifting demand.

