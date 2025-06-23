Local

Venus Williams to headline Charlotte tennis invitational at Spectrum Center

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The double header is scheduled for Dec. 4. — Tennis superstar Venus Williams is among players headlining the second-ever Charlotte Invitational.

The tennis showcase is back in the Spectrum Center and welcomes returning champs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

Tennis pro Taylor Frtiz will also join this year’s lineup.

