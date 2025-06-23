Venus Williams to headline Charlotte tennis invitational at Spectrum Center

The double header is scheduled for Dec. 4. — Tennis superstar Venus Williams is among players headlining the second-ever Charlotte Invitational.

The tennis showcase is back in the Spectrum Center and welcomes returning champs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

For the 2nd straight year, tennis returns to the Spectrum Center.



Inaugural champs Madison Keys and Francis Tiafoe are back for the 2025 Charlotte Invitational. They'll face tennis superstar Venus Williams and Taylor Fritz, respectively.



🗓️: 12.4.25 @CLTSports @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/CZFTaxw266 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 23, 2025

Tennis pro Taylor Frtiz will also join this year’s lineup.

The double header is scheduled for Dec. 4.

