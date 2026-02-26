Charlotte FC adds partial season ticket options amid attendance dip

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has announced single-game tickets as low as $26 for its home opener.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, that’s higher than last year’s cheapest ticket.

However, the club said those $15 tickets were for the upper deck, which won’t be used this season. The team is also offering partial season ticket options.

This move comes after a drop in attendance last year, with the average rate dropping 8% from the previous season.

Last year, the club also ranked 3rd in MLS attendance, according to the Business Journal.

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium next Saturday for a match against Austin FC. Their next match, however, is against the LA Galaxy this Saturday.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC secures rising star Idan Toklomati with long-term contract

Charlotte FC secures rising star Idan Toklomati with long-term contract

©2026 Cox Media Group