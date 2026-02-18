Charlotte FC secures rising star Idan Toklomati with long-term contract

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC signed striker Idan Toklomati to a long-term contract extension this week, securing the rising star just three days before the start of the season. The new agreement is guaranteed through the 2028-29 season.

The contract for the 21-year-old includes a team option for the 2029-30 season. Toklomati currently holds the Major League Soccer record for the most goals scored by a player age 21 or younger.

Charlotte FC is scheduled to play its season opener in three days.

