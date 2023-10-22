Charlotte FC beats Inter Miami; heading to MLS play-offs for first time since 2017

CHARLOTTE — A Queen City team is headed to the play-offs.

Thousands of fans packed Bank of America Stadium on Saturday for Charlotte FC’s final game of the regular season where they faced off against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

At the stadium, Channel 9 sports reporter, DaShawn Brown didn’t hear chants for the soccer superstar, but for the home team. Even though there weren’t many chants, many soccer fans were able to cross seeing Messi play in person off of their bucket lists.

The real prize happened in the 14th minute of the match when Charlotte FC forward, Kerwin Vargas, scored his first goal of the night and his second against Inter Miami this week.

Vargas’ goal was the only point scored during the match, allowing Charlotte FC to take the match 1-0.

The Queen City team also got help from Chicago and Montreal who both lost, sending Charlotte FC to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

(WATCH BELOW: Anticipation builds ahead of Charlotte FC match against Inter Miami)

Anticipation builds ahead of Charlotte FC match against Inter Miami













©2023 Cox Media Group