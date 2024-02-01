Local

Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski on loan to Italian team

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Karol Swiderski Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski, second from front left, passes the ball as he is defended by Orlando City's Robin Jansson, left, Facundo Torres, center, and Mauricio Pereyra (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski is on loan to an Italian soccer team.

The club announced Swiderski has signed with Hellas Verona until June 30.

Charlotte FC said the opportunity is in the team’s best interest. They said they now have the opportunity to fill a designated player spot under their new head coach.

Swiderski is one of Charlotte FC’s main goal-scorers. He scored 22 goals in 61 matches, as well as 10 assists.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Karol well on his loan spell,” the team said in a statement.

