Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski on loan to Italian team

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski is on loan to an Italian soccer team.

The club announced Swiderski has signed with Hellas Verona until June 30.

Charlotte FC said the opportunity is in the team’s best interest. They said they now have the opportunity to fill a designated player spot under their new head coach.

Swiderski is one of Charlotte FC’s main goal-scorers. He scored 22 goals in 61 matches, as well as 10 assists.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Karol well on his loan spell,” the team said in a statement.

Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta said the move was in the team's best interest.



"Karol has always given his best on the pitch for us, and he was clear with his intention to pursue this opportunity.



