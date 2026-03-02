Charlotte FC holds 12th spot as MLS’s most valuable club

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has maintained its position as the 12th most valuable club in Major League Soccer, with a financial value of $740 million, according to Forbes’ annual analysis.

The team, owned by David Tepper, generated $4 million in operating income on revenue of $85 million last year.

Tepper’s sports portfolio includes the NFL Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium.

